Asian shares slip after Wall Street fall and Samsung arrest

1:07 Country Boy offers early tour of Georgetown brewery Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

1:34 Is this junior the best prep dunker ever?

2:43 Cats top Hogs 69-62

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike