Malaysia recalls ambassador to North Korea

Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks during a press conference at police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Investigators are still trying to piece together details of what appears to be the brazen assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea's mercurial ruler and an exiled member of the country's elite.
Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, shows a picture of one of the suspects during a press conference at police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Investigators are still trying to piece together details of what appears to be the brazen assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea's mercurial ruler and an exiled member of the country's elite.
Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, center left, shows a picture of one of the suspects during a press conference at police headquarter in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Investigators are still trying to piece together details of what appears to be the brazen assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea's mercurial ruler and an exiled member of the country's elite.
Malaysia's National Police Deputy Inspector-General Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks as Selangor Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat listens during a press conference at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Malaysia's police are looking for four more North Korean suspects who they say left the country the same day the North Korean leader's brother died after being attacked at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Malaysia's police are looking for four more North Korean suspects who they say left the country the same day the North Korean leader's brother died after being attacked at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
Information about one of the suspects North Korean Hong Song Hac, is displayed during a press conference by Malaysia Deputy National Police Chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim, not show, at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Malaysia's police are looking for four more North Korean suspects who they say left the country the same day the North Korean leader's brother died after being attacked at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
Information about one of the suspects North Korean Ri Jae Nam, is displayed during a press conference by Malaysia Deputy National Police Chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim, not show, at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Malaysia's police are looking for four more North Korean suspects who they say left the country the same day the North Korean leader's brother died after being attacked at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
Information about one of the suspects North Korean O Jong Gil, is displayed during a press conference by Malaysia Deputy National Police Chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim, not show, at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Malaysia's police are looking for four more North Korean suspects who they say left the country the same day the North Korean leader's brother died after being attacked at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
Information about one of the suspects North Korean Ri Ji U, is displayed during a press conference by Malaysia Deputy National Police Chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim, at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Malaysia's police are looking for four more North Korean suspects who they say left the country the same day the North Korean leader's brother died after being attacked at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
The minimart owner arranges newspapers at his shop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Investigators are still trying to piece together details of what appears to be the brazen assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea's mercurial ruler and an exiled member of the country's elite, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday. Malaysian police said Saturday that they had arrested a fourth suspect, a 46-year-old North Korean man.
A man walks by a minimart selling newspapers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Investigators are still trying to piece together details of what appears to be the brazen assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea's mercurial ruler and an exiled member of the country's elite, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday. Malaysian police said Saturday that they had arrested a fourth suspect, a 46-year-old North Korean man.
Deputy National Police Chief of Malaysia Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks as Selangor Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat listens during a press conference at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Investigators are looking for four North Korean men who flew out of Malaysia the same day Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean ruler's outcast half brother, was apparently poisoned at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police said Sunday.
Police officers guard the main gate of forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Investigators are looking for four North Korean men who flew out of Malaysia the same day Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean ruler's outcast half brother, apparently was poisoned at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police said Sunday.
A police officer patrols outside forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Investigators are looking for four North Korean men who flew out of Malaysia the same day Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean ruler's outcast half brother, apparently was poisoned at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police said Sunday.
