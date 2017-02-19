Applications being accepted for specialty crop grants

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is accepting applications for grants to help promote specialty crops.
The state last year got $2.5 million from the federal government for the grants. This year's allocation won't be known until next month, but Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says the application window has still been opened.
The federal government defines specialty crops as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture and nursery crops.
Specialty crops grown commercially in North Dakota include dry beans and peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.
The deadline to apply for a grant is April 20. The grants will be awarded later this year.
Comments