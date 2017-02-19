Shields named Kentucky State Archivist; Hafley named to lead Thrasher Group’s Lexington office

Engineering
The Thrasher Group: David Hafley has been named to lead the architecture, civil engineering, landscape architecture and land planning service’s new Lexington office. Hafley is a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners.
Organizations
Kentucky Press Association/Kentucky Press Service: Deborah T. Givens, assistant professor of journalism in the Department of Communication at Eastern Kentucky University, has been named to a two-year term on the Board of Directors as the journalism education representative for Eastern Kentucky.
Lexington Young Professionals Association: The following have been named Steering Council Members: J. David Cupp, president; Aaron Rothke, vice president; Candy Rivera, secretary; Kyle Melloan, treasurer; Kirsten Shusteric, special events chair; Darrel Stillwell, communications chair; Shelby Ramsey, membership chair; Grace Komoroczy, professional development chair; Jacob Lemieux, community involvement chair; Emmanuel Smith, sponsorship fundraising chair; and Whitney Sandusky, public relations.
Downtown Lexington Corp: The following have been named to the board: Lawrence W. Wetherby III, Republic Bank, president; Anne Donworth, Lexington Public Library, Leadership Lexington Class; Lee Lamonica, BB&T; Brian Maynard, Lexington Police Department; Nan Plummer, LexArts; Jacob Walbourn, McBrayer; and Tyler White, Friends of Coal.
Other
Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives: Beth Shields has been named state archivist and records administrator, and director of the Archives and Records Management Division. Shields has worked at KDLA for seven years.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
