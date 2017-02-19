Business meetings, classes and workshops in Central Kentucky

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Feb. 28 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Channeling the Power of You Inc. in your job search. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
OSHA Recordkeeping and Reporting will be March 9 at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton. Cost: $399 for Kentucky Chamber members; $499 for non-members. For more info, go to Kychamber.com/events/recordkeeping.
Workshops and classes
Bricks 4 Biz Team Building Workshop will be 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 23 at Sullivan University, 2355 Harrodsburg Road. This workshop uses Lego Bricks as a tool to encourage creative and critical thinking, communication and collaboration. Cost is $50 and includes breakfast. Register at Womenleadingky.com/bricks-4-biz-team-building-workshop.
The Center for Rural Development in Somerset will offer the following Business & Community Training Center classes. All of these training classes are instructor-led and held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 South U.S. 27, Somerset. The cost is $99 per class. To register, call Robyn at 606-677-6000.
▪ Project Management Fundamentals, Feb. 21
▪ Microsoft Office Access 2016 Part 1, Feb. 24
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 1, March 13
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 2, March 16
▪ Apple iPad for Business Use, March 21
▪ Get Going with QuickBooks, March 27
▪ Keep Going with QuickBooks, March 30
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Android System, 7 p.m. Feb. 21
▪ Unix/Linux, 7 p.m. Feb. 23
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Feb. 23
▪ Database, Monday, 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. Feb. 28.
▪ Tech Chat, Thursday, 1:30 p.m. March 2.
▪ Dr Fixit (Help for Windows PC users), 10 a.m. March 4.
▪ iHelp (Help for Apple products users), 10 a.m. March 4.
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification Program, 9 to 11 a.m. March 8, 200 East Main Street, Room B109.
