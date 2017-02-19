Bluegrass Tomorrow honors Williams for work with chemical weapons disposal

▪ Craig Williams, project director at the Kentucky Environmental Foundation, has received the Environmental Award from Bluegrass Tomorrow for his decades of work on the safe elimination of chemical weapons stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond.
Bluegrass Tomorrow is a coalition of business, education, farming, development and preservation interests dedicated to developing a regional unified vision regarding quality of life innovations for Central Kentucky.
Williams won the Goldman Environmental Prize for North America in 2006 for having the Pentagon halt the incineration of chemical weapons at several sites in the United States; instead, a chemical neutralization process was selected for disposal.
Williams noted that the award was being received “on behalf of the hundreds of citizens who worked towards the safest method to get rid of these dangerous munitions.”
▪ The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, part of KentuckyOne Health, has been awarded at $10,000 grant from the Lexington Cancer Foundation to help assist the foundation’s Yes, Mamm! program, which provides mammography screenings and diagnostic services to women in need in Central and Eastern Kentucky.
In addition to helping provide mammography screenings and diagnostic services, money will also be used to assist with patient navigation and travel assistance for those who are low-income, medically underserved, or have fallen through the cracks of services currently available.
The Yes, Mamm! program, created in 2012, has provided help to more than 600 individuals, with 100 percent of funding spent on patient care for women across the state.
To learn more about the Saint Joseph Foundation and how to donate, go to KentuckyOneHealth.org/WaysToHelp, or call 859-313-1705.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
