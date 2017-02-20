Legislation aims to help cities clean up brownfield sites

1:41 De'Aaron Fox: I had to do something down the stretch Pause

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:29 PJ Washington video highlights from weekend in Kentucky

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar