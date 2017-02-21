Bill adds gender identity to anti-discrimination protections

2:11 A holy conversation on refugees Pause

1:22 Kenny Payne on more input with offense

1:03 Derek Willis on his 12 rebounds against Georgia

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

5:53 The LexGo Eat team shares food and beer news

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar