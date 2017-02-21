Malaysia: No cause of death determined yet for North Korean

Malaysian officials say a cause of death has not yet been determined for the exiled member of North Korea's ruling family who died last week after apparently being poisoned in the budget terminal of a Kuala Lumpur airport.
Noor Hisham Abdullah, the country's director general of health, told reporters Tuesday that the autopsy showed no evidence of a heart attack in Kim Jong Nam's death, or sign of puncture wounds on his body.
Medical specimens have been forwarded to experts, who will determine the cause of death.
"We have to confirm with the lab report before we can make any conclusive remark," he said.
