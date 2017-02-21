Albany Molecular Research posts 4Q loss

Albany Molecular Research Inc. on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $15.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Albany, New York-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.
The drug development company posted revenue of $191.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $70.2 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $570.5 million.
Albany Molecular Research shares have fallen roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24 percent in the last 12 months.
