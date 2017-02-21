Eros misses 3Q profit forecasts

Eros International PLC on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $8.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.
The Indian film producer posted revenue of $57.3 million in the period.
Eros shares have fallen 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 71 percent in the last 12 months.
