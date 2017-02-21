The Latest: Flash flood warning in Dayton east of Carson

The Latest on heavy snow and rain in northern Nevada (all times local):
12:55 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning east of Carson City in Dayton, where authorities say they fear a dam soon will break at a retention pond.
The service says failure of the South Dayton Retention Pond south of U.S. Highway 50 could send 2 to 4 feet of water into low-lying areas east of Dayton Tuesday afternoon.
Weather officials expect that to happen by 3 p.m. Tuesday. They say it is an extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. They're urging residents of East Dayton to seek high ground now.
A flood warning remains in effect for the area until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. More than 2 inches of rain has fallen in parts of the area in the last 24 hours.
12:10 p.m.
A fierce snowstorm has triggered widespread power outages around Lake Tahoe.
Liberty Utilities spokeswoman Kathy Carter said Tuesday at least 920 customers are without power in California's Placer and El Dorado counties, and it could be many more. She says the threat of avalanches is making it difficult to assess the situation.
More than 3 feet of snow has fallen on the mountain tops in the past 24 hours. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday with up to another 2 feet of snow in the forecast for the upper elevations.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 over the top of the Sierra were closed in white conditions for several hours but reopened Tuesday afternoon.
Carter says crews are repairing downed power lines on Tahoe's west shore near Rubicon Bay and north of Tahoe in Portola, California where at least four trees fell on utility equipment.
She says power should be restored later Tuesday in most areas. But she says people who live along parts of California Highway 89 between Tahoe and Truckee, California should plan on multiple-day outages.
An avalanche has closed the Mount Rose Highway connected Reno to Lake Tahoe.
11:10 a.m.
Eastbound Interstate 80 has been closed west of Reno due to a series of collisions in heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada.
There's been no report of any injuries. But CalTrans Donner Pass Superintendent Dave Wood is urging all travelers to avoid the area Tuesday. He says the conditions are "fierce."
The Mount Rose Highway connecting Reno to Lake Tahoe remains closed due to an avalanche. More than 3 feet of snow has fallen there in the last 24 hours and up to another 2 feet is possible into Wednesday. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A mix of rain and snow continues to fall in the valleys from Carson City to Reno. A record 1.05 inches of rain fell at Reno Tahoe Airport on Monday. The old record of 0.67 was set in 1992.
___
8:50 a.m.
Police in Reno say the Truckee River isn't flooding, but authorities are watching creeks and road crossings for high water.
On Mount Rose, an avalanche has the main highway closed between Reno and Lake Tahoe, but no injuries are reported.
Reno police Officer Tim Broadway says one motorist who drove around barriers was rescued after his vehicle stalled in deep water early Tuesday on North Sierra Street near San Rafael Park.
Broadway says police found another vehicle swamped on North Virginia Street near the University of Nevada, Reno, but there wasn't anyone in it.
The National Weather Service says a flood warning is in effect, with moderate to heavy snow affecting the Reno and Sparks areas until about noon.
Forecasts are for up to 3 slushy inches on the valley floor.
____
8:10 a.m.
An avalanche has buried the main mountain highway between Reno and Lake Tahoe beneath some 20 feet of snow, but no injuries are reported.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Gordon said Tuesday there are no immediate reports that any motorists or vehicles were trapped in the snow slide near the crest of Mount Rose Highway.
He says the avalanche was reported about 9:15 p.m. Monday, and there's no estimate yet when the road will reopen.
Gordon says it's still snowing and driving conditions are treacherous in higher elevations throughout the Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80.
He says vehicles must have chains or snow tires on all mountain passes.
In Reno, police tell the Reno Gazette-Journal (http://on.rgj.com/2l4auh6 ) that two motorists were plucked from vehicles that stalled early Tuesday in standing water downtown.
Comments