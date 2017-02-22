Near-record January home sales in Fayette County, PVA report says

January was the third consecutive month that the number of Fayette County home sales was significantly higher than the comparable period of 2016, according to PVA David O’Neill.
January saw a more than 40 percent increase in home sales over the same month in 2016, according to a release by O’Neill. The number of homes sold fell slightly short of the January records set at the peak of the market in 2004-5.
After the recession which began in 2008, Fayette home sales tumbled, posting particularly low numbers for the month of January from 2009 to 2012. The market began to recover somewhat from 2013 to 2016, before the steep increase last month.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
