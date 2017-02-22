Humana executives dump $66M in stock after sale of Louisville company fails

Eight top executives at Louisville-based Humana cashed out 323,648 shares of company stock on Tuesday and pocketed a tidy $66.4 million. If they weren’t millionaires before Tuesday, all but one entered the club after the selloff.
The stock sale by Bruce Broussard, the company’s president and chief executive officer, and seven other officers came just days after the health insurance giant announced its mutual breakup with rival Aetna on a $37 billion merger deal. The stock had more than doubled in the last five years and hovered around $200 per share while the acquisition by Aetna was in play. If the sale had gone through, shareholders, including the executives who own thousands of shares, were expected to receive up to $230 in stock and cash for their Humana shares. But now that the deal is off, most analysts expect the share price to drop, some estimating that it could lose $50 to $60 per share. Yesterday’s block went for just over $205 per share. The notices of the sales were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under insider trading disclosure rules. The law also require that such sales can’t exceed 1 percent of a company’s outstanding shares, which total more than 198 million.
Why sell now? Tom Noland, a Humana spokesman, said in an email that executives “had limited opportunities to engage in stock transactions for the last two years owing to the Aetna transaction. Because of those limitations, some senior executives are now exercising options and/or selling stock for personal financial planning.”
It’s not a signal they’re jumping ship or think the insurer is in trouble. Noland added that “senior management continues to be very confident in Humana and the opportunities ahead for our company, and after these transactions, they will continue to own shares in excess of the minimum required by our stock ownership guidelines.”
James Murray, senior vice president and chief operating officer who will retire next month, cashed out the largest bundle, 118,971 shares, for a total of $24.4 million. The second richest sale was executed by Broussard, who dumped 104,256 shares, for $21.4 million. Here’s a rundown of the others, in order of value: David Jones Jr., board of directors member and son of co-founder David Jones: 27,000 shares for $5.5 million; Timothy J. Huval, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, 25,529 shares for $5.2 million; Christopher M. Todorff, senior vice president and general counsel, 24,140 shares for $4.9 million; Heidi Margulis, senior vice president for corporate affairs, 13,452 shares for nearly $2.8 million; Jody Bilney, senior vice president and chief consumer officer, 6,087 shares for more than $1.2 million; Cynthia H. Zipperle, vice president, chief accounting officer and controller, 4,213 shares for $870,606.
A federal court judge in January ruled in favor of regulators who had sued to block the tie-up between Connecticut-based Aetna and Humana, citing antitrust violations. Humana executives said earlier this month that they think Humana is poised for growth and has bright future. The company now has 51,600 employees, 12,500 of whom work in Louisville.
