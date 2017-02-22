Murkowski stakes out positions in health care debate

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has staked out positions that could put her at odds with fellow Republicans and the Trump administration, saying she won't vote to defund Planned Parenthood or to repeal expanded Medicaid.
Murkowski told a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Wednesday that she won't vote to deny Alaskans access to health care services provided by Planned Parenthood. But she said taxpayer dollars shouldn't be used to pay for abortions.
She also said thousands of Alaskans have benefited from expanded Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's signature health care law. As long as the state Legislature wants to keep expansion, Alaska should have that option, she said.
Murkowski previously broke ranks with Republicans in voting against Betsy DeVos for education secretary. DeVos was approved on a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.
Murkowski, who has a reputation as a moderate, told reporters she is an Alaskan first and looks for ways to do what is best for Alaska.
With many Alaskans anxious and worried about what will happen with their health care, she said she wanted to provide some clarity on where she stood.
Her comments earned praise from Planned Parenthood, which organized a rally outside the Capitol, where Murkowski spoke.
In organizing the event, Planned Parenthood hoped that Murkowski would take a stand against efforts to defund the group, said Jessica Cler, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii. She commended Murkowski for her "bold leadership."
In her speech, Murkowski also said she does not support a "reckless" effort to repeal the health care law that "leaves people hanging."
She said later that a replacement should be in place before the existing law is repealed.
She said there are elements of the existing law that should remain, such as allowing those younger than 26 to be on their parents' insurance and barring insurers from discriminating against pre-existing conditions.
Comments