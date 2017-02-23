Iraqi police forces enter Mosul airport, seize runway

1:13 Sayre proves it belongs Pause

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:20 Audit finds mismanagement at Kentucky Horse Park

0:45 Lamar Jackson on Lamar Thomas, where he keeps Heisman Trophy

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

0:37 John Calipari on technical foul

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

0:34 Central Bank robbery