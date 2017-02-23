Field and Main’s new bank in Cynthiana has service desks, no teller counters

Field and Main Bank have announced the opening of a new bank in Cynthiana that will have service desks instead of a traditional teller counter.
The new Field and Main Bank at 103 East Bridge Street will have a drive-through and an ATM. The bank is about 4,000 square feet. The bank moved out of its former building at 141 East Pike Street and donated the building to the city, according to the company.
The service desks will allow more direct customer interaction and will provide flexibility to demonstrate electronic services on computers and mobile devices, officials said.
“The new banking center furthers Field and Main’s commitment to providing a community banking experience that is both personal and consistent with modern-day activities and expectations,” chairman and CEO Scott Davis said. “The service pods remove the literal barrier created by traditional teller lines and provide a warmer and more approachable interaction.”
An open house is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. March 23.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments