Business

February 23, 2017 7:08 PM

Pennsylvania Turnpike chair leaving to join gaming board

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

The chairman of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is leaving to join the state's casino regulatory agency.

Sean Logan issued a news release Thursday saying he's departing the $28,500-a-year position "to pursue other public-service opportunities." The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2leHDa4 ) reported that Democratic state Sen. Jay Costa appointed Logan to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board at a salary of $145,000. Logan replaces Greg Fajt, who served the maximum number of terms.

Logan was named to the five-member turnpike commission in 2013. He became chairman of the 552-mile toll road system in early 2015.

He also served three terms as a Democratic state senator and is a former mayor of Monroeville.

A replacement must be nominated by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and confirmed by a two-thirds vote of the Republican-controlled Senate.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soccer Center closing doors

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos