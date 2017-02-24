India police arrest cheap mobile maker on fraud charges

3:10 UK celebrates senior basketball standouts Makayla Epps, Evelyn Akhator Pause

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

1:39 DeMarcus Cousins' goodbye: 'I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans'

0:38 Mitch McConnell interrupted by protester at luncheon

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:34 Central Bank robbery