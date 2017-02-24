Lexington J.C. Penney will stay open, not among 140 stores chain is closing

Department store chain J.C. Penney said on Friday that it would close up to 140 stores nationwide over the next few months.
While Penney’s corporate office did not provide a list of stores closing, Fayette Mall spokeswoman Sarah Enlow said that the Lexington store is not among the stores to be shuttered.
“Our J.C. Penney does very well,” she said.
J.C. Penney corporate spokeswoman Sarah Holland said in an e-mail that the company will not release a full list of store closures until mid-March.
Marvin Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of the Plano, Texas-based company, said that the company would retain the stores that generated higher sales by following the company’s “growth initiatives of beauty, home refresh and special sizes (which) generated significantly higher sales, and a more vibrant in-store shopping environment.”
The company is also offering a voluntary early retirement program for approximately 6,000 employees.
Ellison said that closing stores “will also allow us to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailers. Maintaining a large store base gives us a competitive advantage in the evolving retail landscape since our physical stores are a destination for personalized beauty offerings, a broad array of special sizes, affordable private brands and quality home goods and services.”
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments