Gov. Mead announces ENDOW website

Gov. Matt Mead has announced the creation of a website for a new program that aims to expand Wyoming's economy.
The website for the Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming initiative is http://endowyo.biz .
It was created through a partnership among the governor's office, the Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Office of Tourism. The site offers people a single, digital location to find information about the ENDOW program.
Mead says in a statement that the website will keep citizens informed and engaged as the initiative advances.
Facebook and Twitter accounts are also new and allow people to follow the latest developments of the ENDOW initiative.
