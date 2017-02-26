Baptist Health Lexington, KU, Lexmark recognized

▪ Baptist Health Lexington has earned Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Centers from The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
Baptist Health Lexington is one of only four health care organizations in Kentucky to hold this certification. To be eligible, hospitals must demonstrate compliance with stroke-related standards as a Primary Stroke Center and meet additional requirements, including those related to advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments, and providing staff with the unique education and competencies to care for complex stroke patients.
▪ The Department of Financial Institutions has received reaccreditation as Kentucky’s regulator of banks, credit unions and mortgages. The department began the joint reaccreditation process last November with the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors, and the American Association of Residential Mortgage Regulators.
This is the first year that all three reviews have taken place at once. DFI’s bank and credit union examination areas have been accredited since 1992. Kentucky was the third state mortgage regulator to achieve accreditation when the program began in 2010.
▪ Lexmark International has received a 2017 PaceSetter award in the Healthcare: Group Practices category from Buyers Laboratory.
The BLI PaceSetter is a first-of-its-kind award that recognizes vendors that offer the most impressive portfolios of devices, solutions and services for health care providers.
▪ Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. have been honored with two Technology Transfer Awards from the Electric Power Research Institute for achievements in research and development.
Presented annually, EPRI’s Technology Transfer Awards recognize power system leaders and innovators who have helped their companies deliver safe, affordable, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity via the application of R&D in the utility industry.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments