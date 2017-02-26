Business

February 26, 2017 11:26 AM

Conventions in Lexington in March

By Dorothea Wingo

dwingo@herald-leader.com

These events are scheduled for Lexington in March; convention site and expected attendance are included:

Southeastern Theatre Conference, Annual Convention: Through March 6, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 4,000.

2017 American Bandmasters Association Convention: March 7-12, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 300.

Kentucky Association for Education & Rehabilitation of the Blind & Visually Impaired, 2017 State Conference: March 20-23, The Campbell House Lexington, 130.

Ride the Remuda Productions, Road to the Horse 2017: March 20-28, Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa, 5,500.

University of Kentucky Athletics, 2017 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championships - Regional Rounds: March 22-28, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 15,000.

Source: VisitLex.com

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

