Business meetings, classes and workshops in Central Kentucky

Meetings
The Inventors Council will meet at 7 p.m. March 7 at Eastside Library, 3000 Blake James Way. Speaker: Ryan Kelly with MakeTime. Ready to launch your product, but don’t know where to manufacture it? Learn how with 21st century tools at this free event. Details at: Conta.cc/2kGAgag.
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Feb. 28 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Channeling the Power of You Inc. in your job search. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
Women Leading Kentucky’s Roundtable Networking Luncheon, Turning Vision Into Action, will be March 9 at Malone’s Banquets, 3373 Tates Creek Road. Speakers will be 2016 Commerce Lexington Small Business Award winners: Kaelyn Query, founder and president of LexEffects, and Salvador Sanchez, owner of A Cup of Common Wealth. Cost: $36. Register at Womenleadingky.com/wlk-online-registration.
OSHA Recordkeeping and Reporting will be March 9 at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton. Cost: $399 for Kentucky Chamber members; $499 for non-members. For more info, go to Kychamber.com/events/recordkeeping.
Workshops and classes
The Center for Rural Development in Somerset will offer the following Business & Community Training Center classes. All of these training classes are instructor-led and held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 South U.S. 27, Somerset. The cost is $99 per class. To register, call Robyn at 606-677-6000.
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 1, March 13
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 2, March 16
▪ Apple iPad for Business Use, March 21
▪ Get Going with QuickBooks, March 27
▪ Keep Going with QuickBooks, March 30
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Database, 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. Feb. 28.
▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. March 2.
▪ Dr Fixit (Help for Windows PC users), 10 a.m. March 4.
▪ iHelp (Help for Apple products users), 10 a.m. March 4.
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification Program, 9 to 11 a.m. March 8, 200 East Main Street, Room B109.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
