Despite Trump’s pledge, governors expect little federal spending on infrastructure

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday Pause

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:03 UK Hospital debuts new kitchen, dining room

2:30 Even Dominique Hawkins was surprised by the fans

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

2:28 Derek Willis says John Calipari helped turn his life around

2:30 Mychal Mulder: I've learned about myself as a man and a basketball player

2:41 John Calipari: All three seniors playing their best right now

0:25 Chase Bank robbed