WTVQ anchor Doug High headed to Afghanistan for Naval Reserve duty

WTVQ anchor Doug High will leave the Central Kentucky airwaves March 3 for a tour of duty with the Naval Reserve.
High, who was recently promoted from Lieutenant Commander to Commander in the Reserve, will be serving in the public affairs officer for Operation Resolute Support, a NATO-led mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces and institutions.
High’s duties will include media escorting, speech writing and news release writing. He will likely return to the states before Thanksgiving, then take several months of leave before returning to WTVQ.
High, 47, signed up for the Naval Reserve after 9/11.
“I’d always wanted to do it, thought about ROTC through college, but I’d just never felt a direct call to action,” he said. “After 9/11, I was just so angry and distraught that I wanted to do something, but I was 33 years old and pretty well-established.”
Still, High and his wife Lyssa “felt a real call to do something community oriented.”
High joined the reserve. Lyssa High trained the family Labrador to be a search and rescue dog.
The couple has two boys, ages 12 and 7.
High is also the producer/director of High Impact Productions, which just filled the Kentucky Theatre for its documentary “Belle Brezing and the Gilded Age of the Bluegrass,” about Lexington’s legendary madam.
“This is what I signed up for,” High said of his approaching foreign service. “I’m excited to serve. I want to do my part.”
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments