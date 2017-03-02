US jobless claims drop to lowest level since 1973

9:15 Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress Pause

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

1:14 Injured Isaiah Briscoe: I've got to get my thumb right

1:25 Dominique Hawkins on a special Senior Night

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:33 She said yes! Derek Willis pops the question on Senior Night

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday