China premier pledges: 'We will make our skies blue again'

2:07 11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16 Pause

0:45 Mayor remembers West Liberty's fatal day

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

4:48 Power from a Partnership: UK and Weisenberger Mill

1:11 Billy Kennedy: We had every chance to defeat Cats

2:30 Promoting positive interactions between police and people with autism

1:11 Calipari: Briscoe needs to start making shots