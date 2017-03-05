Conventions in Lexington in March

These events are scheduled for Lexington in March; convention site and expected attendance are included:
Southeastern Theatre Conference, Annual Convention: Through March 6, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 4,000.
2017 American Bandmasters Association Convention: March 7-12, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 300.
Kentucky Association for Education & Rehabilitation of the Blind & Visually Impaired, 2017 State Conference: March 20-23, The Campbell House Lexington, 130.
Ride the Remuda Productions, Road to the Horse 2017: March 20-28, Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa, 5,500.
University of Kentucky Athletics, 2017 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championships - Regional Rounds: March 22-28, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 15,000.
Source: VisitLex.com
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
