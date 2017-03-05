Business meetings, classes and workshops in Central Kentucky

Meetings
The Inventors Council will meet at 7 p.m. March 7 at Eastside Library, 3000 Blake James Way. Speaker: Ryan Kelly with MakeTime. Ready to launch your product, but don’t know where to manufacture it? Learn how with 21st century tools at this free event. Details at: Conta.cc/2kGAgag.
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. March 14 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Resumes: What You Need to Know to be Competitive. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
Women Leading Kentucky’s Roundtable Networking Luncheon, Turning Vision Into Action, will be March 9 at Malone’s Banquets, 3373 Tates Creek Road. Speakers will be 2016 Commerce Lexington Small Business Award winners: Kaelyn Query, founder and president of LexEffects, and Salvador Sanchez, owner of A Cup of Common Wealth. Cost: $36. Register at Womenleadingky.com/wlk-online-registration.
OSHA Recordkeeping and Reporting will be March 9 at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton. Cost: $399 for Kentucky Chamber members; $499 for non-members. For more info, go to Kychamber.com/events/recordkeeping.
Workshops and classes
The Center for Rural Development in Somerset will offer the following Business & Community Training Center classes. All of these training classes are instructor-led and held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 South U.S. 27, Somerset. The cost is $99 per class. To register, call Robyn at 606-677-6000.
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 1, March 13
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 2, March 16
▪ Apple iPad for Business Use, March 21
▪ Get Going with QuickBooks, March 27
▪ Keep Going with QuickBooks, March 30
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Tech Night, 7 p.m. March 13
▪ Windows 10, 7 p.m. March 14
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. March 16
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. March 16 and 23
▪ Android Operating System, 7 p.m. March 21
▪ Unix/Linux, 7 p.m. March 23
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification Program, 9 to 11 a.m. March 8, 200 East Main Street, Room B109.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
