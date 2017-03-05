Lexington Clinic elects new board officers, members

Education
Eastern Kentucky University: Joan Beck has been named faculty/staff ombudsman to mediate issues, investigate complaints and recommend resolutions in an informal, expedient manner.
Kentucky Community and Technical College System: Larry Ferguson has been named vice president, overseeing advancement, grants and contracts and alumni affairs. He also will serve as the executive director of the KCTCS Foundation.
Kentucky Environmental Education Council: Billy Bennett has been named executive director of the KEEC in the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Bennett, who has 10 years of experience in environmental education, was the director of the Center for Environmental Education and part-time faculty in the College of Education at Eastern Kentucky University prior to his appointment as executive director.
Finance
Benchmark Mortgage: Amelia Walls has been named director of client services. Tracey Moore has been named director of business development.
Law
Bingham Greenebaum Doll: Brian W. Chellgren has been promoted to partnership. He is based in the firm’s Lexington office. He concentrates his practice in all aspects of intellectual property law, including registration and enforcement of U.S. and international patents, trademark and copyright rights.
Littler: Leila G. O’Carra has been named special counsel in the Lexington office of the employment and labor law practice representing management.
Organizations
Blue Grass Community Foundation: Scott Fitzpatrick has been named vice president of advancement. He was formerly vice president of advancement for Midway University.
Foundation for Kentucky Industry: Paul Schreffler, vice chancellor, Economic Development and Workforce Solutions, at the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, has joined the FKI board of directors. The not-for-profit foundation, which is aligned with the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers, works to attract, educate and retain talent for the Commonwealth’s manufacturing industries.
Lexington Clinic: The following officers have been elected to serve for the year: Dr. Stephen C. Umansky, president; Dr. Michael T. Cecil, vice president; Dr. Kimberly A. Hudson, secretary; Dr. Andrew C. McGregor, treasurer. Other members of the board include Dr. Haider Abbas, Dr. Kyle Childers, Dr. Shailendra Chopra, Dr. Robert Davenport, Dr. Jamil Farooqui and Dr. Gregory Osetinsky. Nick Rowe, Kentucky American Water, and Alan Stein, business consultant and former Lexington Legends president, have also been added to this year’s board. They are the first non-physicians to sit on the Lexington Clinic’s Board of Directors and were selected because of their leadership roles in the community.
Kentucky Waterways Alliance: Ward G. Wilson as has been named executive director. Ward previously served as vice chair of the board of directors and has been an active member of KWA for more than 20 years.
Other
Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance: Katy Grachek has been promoted to director of human resources. Katy has held various roles in the HR department at KEMI since 1997, most recently as benefits manager. Ryan Worthen has been promoted to director of communications. He has been with KEMI since 2002 and was previously the communications manager.
SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate: Nathan Dilly has joined the firms as an associate adviser. The Lexington native specializes in retail sales and leasing, landlord representation, tenant representation, investments properties and 1031 Exchange transactions.
KET: Beth Gaunce has been named manager of KET’s Distance Learning program, which has provided students with access to standards-based learning since 1989.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments