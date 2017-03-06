Defense firm: Former owners, exec to blame for Humvee fraud

0:49 Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition brings out vocalists Pause

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

2:07 11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16

0:34 Central Bank robbery

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'