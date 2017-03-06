Complimentary weeknight, weekend valet parking added at Fayette Mall

Fayette Mall has added complimentary valet parking weeknights and most of the day on the weekends.
The valet service starts Monday night.
It will be provided from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The mall wants customers to spend less time parking, according to its news release.
“We are excited to offer a luxury service for our shoppers ... valet service seven days a week is just one more way we are committed to delivering memorable experiences for our guests,” mall Marketing Director Sarah Enlow said in the news release.
The service will be located in front of the middle wing, near The Cheesecake Factory, the mall said.
