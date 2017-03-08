Toledo City Council approves budget focusing on roads

Toledo city officials have approved two budgets that address transportation issues.
The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2mzUIOu ) that Toledo City Council voted to approve the general fund budget and the capital improvement budget Tuesday night. Council members tweaked Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson's plans with several amending intermediary votes.
Hicks-Hudson allocated $7 million toward residential street repair. The start date of the 2017 police class was also adjusted to an earlier date after funds were approved. Officials reserved $150,000 for pavement crack sealing in the capital-spending plan as well.
The mayor says the budget reflects a commitment to providing safe roadways for the citizens of Toledo.
