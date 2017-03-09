Proposed Arkansas highway funding plan includes fuel tax

An Arkansas House committee has approved and sent to the full House bills intended to fund highway construction, maintenance and improvements, and to raise the tax on gasoline and diesel fuel.
If eventually passed by the Legislature, the proposals that moved out of the House Public Transportation Committee Thursday would ask voters to approve the measures.
The bills sponsored by Republican Rep. Dan Douglas of Bentonville would allow the state Highway Commission to issue the bonds for 20 years and, if the bond issue is approved, to levy the 6.5 percent tax increase to pay for the bonds.
"It's real simple. To fix roads, you have to have asphalt and concrete and steel on the ground and in the bridges, and it takes money to do that," Douglas said.
Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department director Scott Bennett spoke to the panel in support of the proposed legislation, and the Arkansas Highway Commission was also there to support the measures.
Supporters said the measures will raise about $200 million a year for state road improvements and maintenance.
Douglas said the state does not have excess revenue to transfer at this time for highway funding.
"If you look at our general revenue today, we're not making our numbers," Douglas said. "We're below estimates and projections on where we should be with revenue."
David Ray with Americans for Prosperity Arkansas spoke against the measures.
"Americans for Prosperity opposes this $200 million per year gas tax hike because it will be harmful to Arkansas families, especially the poor and working class," Ray said. "Raising taxes should be the last option, not the first. There are several reforms that would solve our highway funding issues without raising taxes."
