Choose your own binge-watch: Netflix is working on interactive television, reports say

That’s at least what Netflix is hoping as the streaming giant works on technology that will make their original programming interactive, potentially allowing viewers to pick and choose plot points during their favorite shows, according to multiple media reports.
If that sounds similar to the “Choose Your Own Adventure” books that were wildly popular in the 1980s and 1990s, that’s because it’s the exact same premise, per Forbes. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings announced the news in an interview with the Daily Mail several days ago, and Digital Spy later confirmed the report.
“Once you have got interactivity you can try anything,” Hastings told the Daily Mail.
The plan is to test the technology in a show aimed at children with an “established character,” per the Daily Mail and Forbes. Depending on the success of that show, the technology would later be used in shows intended for adults. It is unclear whether the technology would be used with a new show or integrated int an existing one.
However, as Digital Spy points out, this is not the first time Netflix has experimented with interactive elements within its shows. In 2016, the animated kids show “Kong: King of the Apes,” offered viewers the option to unlock special bonus videos with extra video. These videos, however, did not substantively change the plot of the series.
In order to make this new system work, actors would have to film multiple scenarios to account for every possible decision, possibly even dozens. However, Netflix has not hesitated in the past to spend tens of millions of dollars on original shows in the past, and the company has already announced it will spend a staggering $6 billion on content in 2017, per CNBC.
Netflix users already spend more than 90 minutes every day streaming television, and the service has steadily upped its subscriber base to more than 86 million people, per CNN.
