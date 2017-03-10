For Kentucky voters, a familiar fight: Trump vs. Paul

2:02 Get to know the SEC Tournament field Pause

0:41 John Calipari: Defending J.J. Frazier isn't easy

2:14 Franklin County escapes

1:23 John Calipari knows Georgia will be a tough game

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:01 Journey to the Tourney: UK's March Madness history

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp