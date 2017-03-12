Lexington architect named to American Institute of Architects College of Fellows

▪ The 2017 Jury of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects has elevated Michael W. Jacobs of Lexington, to its College of Fellows, an honor awarded to members who have made significant contributions to the profession. Jacobs is a charter member of Omni Architects, which was established in 1975. He serves as president of the firm.
▪ Atchison Heller Construction, the 35-year-old Lexington builder of upscale residential homes, has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz, a platform for home remodeling and design. The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: design, customer service and photography. Follow Atchison Heller on Houzz Houzz.com/pro/hkhr3399.
▪ Kentucky Nonprofit Network, the state association of nonprofit organizations, presented the following with awards as part of Kentucky Nonprofit Day at the Capitol in Frankfort on Feb. 14.
Awards presented include the Nonprofit Voice Awards, recognizing KNN members for their efforts in public policy during the 2016 General Assembly, and the Nonprofit Advocacy Partner Awards, recognizing legislators and government officials for their support of the members’ efforts.
Colon Cancer Prevention Project of Louisville received a Nonprofit Voice Award for House Bill 115, which expanded screening eligibility for uninsured Kentuckians deemed at high risk for the disease. Reps. Tom Burch and Mary Lou Marzian, both of Louisville, and Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester were presented the Nonprofit Advocacy Partner award for their sponsorship of the bill.
Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs of Frankfort was recognized for Senate Bill 63, legislation that addressed a backlog of 3,000 untested rape kits and enforces tighter deadlines for processing kits moving forward. Sens. Denise Harper Angel, Julie Raque Adams, Perry Clark and Morgan McGarvey, all of Louisville; Sen. Danny Carroll of Paducah and Sen. Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville were recognized for their support.
Kentucky CASA Network of Louisville, an association of 20 local CASA programs, was recognized for successful efforts to secure funding to expand the CASA program in more Kentucky counties. Legislators recognized by Kentucky CASA Network included Sens. Whitney Westerfield, Hopkinsville; Julie Raque Adams, Louisville; Wil Schroeder, Wilder; Danny Carroll, Paducah; and Reps. Jody Richards, Bowling Green; Kevin Sinnette, Ashland; Sannie Overly, Paris; and Tim Moore, Elizabethtown.
The all volunteer-led Lactation Improvement Network of Kentucky in Lexington, the state’s breastfeeding coalition, received a Nonprofit Voice Award for successful passage of Senate Concurrent Resolution 9, which recognized the importance of removing barriers to breastfeeding. Receiving the Nonprofit Advocacy Partner Award for their work with LINK were Sens. Reggie Thomas, Lexington; Ralph Alvarado, Winchester; and Tom Buford, Nicholasville.
KNN also recognized members of the Government Nonprofit Contracting Task Force, an effort created in 2015 to streamline difficulties in government and nonprofit contracts. The legislation, HCR 89, was co-sponsored by Reps. Addia Wuchner of Florence and Arnold Simpson of Covington — both received Nonprofit Advocacy Partner awards for their service. Also recognized were task force co-chairs, Sen. Max Wise of Campbellsville; Rep. Russ Meyer of Nicholasville; Rep. Dennis Horlander of Louisville; and Sens. Stephen West of Paris; Danny Carroll of Paducah; and Denise Harper Angel of Louisville.
The cabinet members of the task force recognized were Judy Piazza, legislative liaison with the Finance and Administration Cabinet; Tim Feeley, deputy secretary with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services; Samantha Davis, legislative liaison Transportation Cabinet; Robin Kinney, associate commissioner Department of Education; Andrew English, general counsel with Justice and Public Safety Cabinet; Mardi Montgomery, director for policy, Education & Workforce Development Cabinet and Norman Arflack, commissioner, Department of Veterans Affairs.
Nonprofit executives serving on the task force receiving a Nonprofit Voice Award were Cyndee Burton, Matthew 25 AIDS Services of Henderson; Rob Jones, Audubon Area Community Services of Owensboro; Mots Bishnoi, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center of Prestonsburg; and Michelle Sanborn, Children’s Alliance of Frankfort.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
