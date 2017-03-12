Cattleman’s Roadhouse to open this fall in Danville

▪ Bill Hisle and Stuart Meredith, owners and operators of Cattleman’s Roadhouse, will open their seventh restaurant at 3795 South Danville Bypass in Danville this fall.
The locally owned, family-friendly restaurant features hand-cut, aged steaks and a large salad bar. The restaurant’s other locations are in Louisville, Shepherdsville, Shelbyville, Frankfort, Georgetown and Mt. Sterling.
▪ Pet Valu, a pet supplies and accessories retailer, has opened its newest store at 630 Euclid Avenue in Chevy Chase. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 859-447-8024.
▪ Consulting Services has acquired Geo-Drill, thus expanding its services to include in-house geotechnical and environmental drilling. Geo-Drill has performed geotechnical and environmental drilling services for more than 40 years. Pat Frary, founder of Geo-Drill, will continue his role in the new company as CSI Drilling’s crew manager. Joel Pope has been named office manager and will manage day-to-day operations. For more information on the acquisition go to csikentucky.com.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
