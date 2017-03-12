Business

March 12, 2017 12:06 PM

Cattleman’s Roadhouse to open this fall in Danville

By Dorothea Wingo

dwingo@herald-leader.com

▪ Bill Hisle and Stuart Meredith, owners and operators of Cattleman’s Roadhouse, will open their seventh restaurant at 3795 South Danville Bypass in Danville this fall.

The locally owned, family-friendly restaurant features hand-cut, aged steaks and a large salad bar. The restaurant’s other locations are in Louisville, Shepherdsville, Shelbyville, Frankfort, Georgetown and Mt. Sterling.

▪ Pet Valu, a pet supplies and accessories retailer, has opened its newest store at 630 Euclid Avenue in Chevy Chase. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 859-447-8024.

▪ Consulting Services has acquired Geo-Drill, thus expanding its services to include in-house geotechnical and environmental drilling. Geo-Drill has performed geotechnical and environmental drilling services for more than 40 years. Pat Frary, founder of Geo-Drill, will continue his role in the new company as CSI Drilling’s crew manager. Joel Pope has been named office manager and will manage day-to-day operations. For more information on the acquisition go to csikentucky.com.

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soccer Center closing doors

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos