Banks merge, appoint board of directors

Finance
Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co.: Patrick Calloway has been named assistant senior loan originator.
Enderle Besten Dieruf: Stuart P. Cooksey has joined the firm as a staff accountant.
United Bank & Capital Trust Co.: The following have been named to the bank’s board of directors: Lloyd C. Hillard Jr., chairman; James E. Clouse; Michael J. Crawford; Dr. Evan K. Dicken; Rickey D. Harp; Richard A. Miles; Thomas J. Munninghoff; Dr. William C. Nash; David R. O’Bryan; Terry N. Patterson; Ford B. Phares; David Smith Jr.; Marvin E. Strong Jr.; Kenneth M. Sturgill; and Michael W. Sweeney. United Bank & Capital Trust Co. is the new bank resulting from the consolidation of the Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Co., United Bank & Trust Co., First Citizens Bank, and Citizens Bank of Northern Kentucky on Feb. 17.
Law
Bingham Greenebaum Doll: Brian W. Chellgren has been named Intellectual Property Group Chair. He is based in the firm’s Lexington office. Timothy W. Dunn has been named Lexington office managing partner.
Organizations
The Construction Lawyers Society of America: Anne Gorham, an attorney with Stites & Harbison, has been named a fellow in the international honorary society that is composed of lawyers practicing in all areas of construction law.
Other
Denham-Blythe Co.: Michael Patterson has been named vice president, South Carolina operations with the Lexington-based construction and design company.
Fazoli’s: David Hasler has been named chief financial officer. Hasler previously served as senior director of global treasury for Wal-Mart. Tracy Haskins, a 20-year Fazoli’s veteran, has been promoted to vice president of finance and treasury. Spencer Houlihan has rejoined Fazoli’s in the newly created role of vice president, financial planning and analysis.
KET: Holly Ackerman has been named an early childhood education consultant. She will assist in providing teacher professional development and family outreach and engagement opportunities throughout the state.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
