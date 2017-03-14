House, Senate begin budget meetings with Ducey staff

The chairman of the House Appropriations Committee says he and his Senate counterpart agree on an opening bid in budget talks with Gov. Doug Ducey's staff.
Rep. Don Shooter says he and Senate Appropriations Committee chairwoman Debbie Lesko were set to meet with Ducey's staff Tuesday afternoon.
Shooter says he and Lesko agree on broad outlines of a legislative proposal to the governor's office. It came from a revamped budget process adopted by new House Speaker J.D. Mesnard.
Shooter met with appropriations sub-committee chairmen and majority Republican members to ensure the initial proposal can pass muster.
Mesnard's approach revamps one that saw legislative leaders and the governor negotiating and presenting a completed product to members.
Ducey's $9.8 billion proposal includes an additional $114 million above required inflation increases for schools.
