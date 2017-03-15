Kentucky native nominated for James Beard cookbook award

Kentucky native Ronni Lundy has been nominated for a 2017 James Beard Foundation Book Award for “Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes.”
Lundy was born in Corbin and grew up in the Louisville area, where she covered both music and food and later became a restaurant reviewer. Her first book was “Shuck Beans, Stack Cakes, and Honest Fried Chicken” was published in 1994.
“Victuals” was published in 2016.
Lundy’s competitors in the American Cooking category are “Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South” by American chef and PBS television personality Vivian Howard and “My Two Souths: Blending the Flavors of India into a Southern Kitchen,” by Asha Gomez and Martha Hall Foose who wrote the James Beard Award-winning southern cookbook, “Screen Doors and Sweet Tea” and “A Southerly Course: Recipes & Stories from Close to Home.” Gomez opened Cardamom Hill in 2012, which was given a “Best New Restaurant” award from Bon Appetit, Southern Living, and the James Beard foundation.
Winners will be announced April 25.
