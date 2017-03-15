Baptist Health lays off employees in Kentucky, southern Indiana

Louisville-based Baptist Health is laying off 288 employees in its markets in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
In a statement released Wednesday, the hospital stated that 149 of the layoffs will be in the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville where primarily administrative roles will be affected.
Employees will be offered severance and outplacement job assistance if they are unable to fill other jobs within the system, the release said.
In Lexington, spokeswoman Ruth Ann Childers said that seven system positions are being phased out over the next four months and two Baptist Health Lexington jobs are being eliminated at the HealthwoRx Fitness & Wellness Center at 161 Lexington Green Circle.
HealthWoRx is not closing, Childers said in an e-mail.
Baptist “is realigning its structure to best meet the needs of our patients and communities within a challenging financial environment,” the statement said.
Baptist Health operates hospitals in Lexington, Louisville, Madisonville, LaGrange, Corbin, Paducah and Richmond and in Floyd County in Southern Indiana.
