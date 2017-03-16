Mississippi panel could rule on 2 proposed casino sites

The mayor of Gulfport is asking regulators to block two proposed casino sites on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nGf8Th ) the state Gaming Commission is expected to rule on the site requests Thursday.
The commission in 2008 denied an application from RW Development for a Biloxi site. In 2014, it denied Jacobs Entertainment application for a site in Diamondhead.
The developers reapplied for those sites after terms had expired for the commissioners who ruled against their projects.
Mississippi law generally limits state-regulated casinos to sites touching water along the Mississippi River or the Gulf Coast.
Mayor Billy Hewes was in the state Senate when legislators tweaked the law after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 to allow development slightly inland. He says the two proposals don't fit the law.
