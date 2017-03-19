Kentucky-based Stoll Keenon Ogden marks 120th year

▪ This year marks Stoll Keenon Ogden 120th year in business. In 1897, Richard Stoll graduated from Yale with a law degree and returned home to Lexington, where he opened a downtown law office. In his first year, he was representing one of the largest banks in the Bluegrass.
Today, the largest law firm in Lexington still bears Richard Stoll’s name, serves clients from five offices in three states, and continues to represent the descendant bank of Stoll’s first client. Learn more about Stoll Keenon Ogden at Skofirm.com.
▪ Carter Miller, vice president of asset management for The Webb Cos., has earned his Certified Property Manager professional designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management. Miller joined The Webb Cos. in 2015 and manages a real estate portfolio of more than 1 million square feet of commercial property in Fayette County.
▪ Kentucky realtors have awarded the Jess and Carolyn Kinman Award to Rep. David Osborne of Prospect. Osborne was recognized for lending his support to HB 149 in 2015 that increased education for new real estate licensees; co-sponsoring HB 533 that prohibited private transfer fees in real estate transactions; and, in 2009, supporting the Small Business Tax Credit and New Home Tax Credit to help slow the decline of the housing market during the Great Recession.
Osborne serves District 59, which includes part of Oldham County. He is a Realtor with Barry Smith Realty in Shelbyville and serves the House as Speaker Pro-Tempore.
As part of the award, First Federal Savings Bank of Frankfort makes a charitable donation in the name of the award recipient. This year, Osborne selected the Hope Health Clinic in LaGrange.
▪ Richard (Bud) Carr, senior vice president in the Assured Partners NL Lexington office, has been named a 2017 Power Broker finalist by “Risk & Insurance” magazine in the employee benefits category. The Power Broker designation honors agents who go above and beyond for clients in the areas of problem solving and customer service. For more information about the “Risk & Insurance” Power Broker awards, go to Riskandinsurance.com/category/awards-parent/power-broker.
