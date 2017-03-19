Harbut to headline Women’s Roundtable event March 30 in Frankfort

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. March 28 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Emotional intelligence and career success. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
Women Leading Kentucky’s next Roundtable Networking Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. March 30 at the Cooperative Extension Building on the Kentucky State University campus in Frankfort. Speaker: Cordelia Harbut, Kentucky Commission on Women. The event includes networking followed by lunch and the keynote. Tickets are $35. Exhibitor tables are also available. Registration and information at Womenleadingky.com.
Workshops and classes
The Center for Rural Development in Somerset will offer the following Business & Community Training Center classes. All of these training classes are instructor-led and held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 South U.S. 27, Somerset. The cost is $99 per class. To register, call Robyn at 606-677-6000.
▪ Apple iPad for Business Use, March 21
▪ Get Going with QuickBooks, March 27
▪ Keep Going with QuickBooks, March 30
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Android Operating System, 7 p.m. March 21
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. March 23
▪ Unix/Linux, 7 p.m. March 23
▪ Database, 7 p.m. March 27.
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. March 28.
Classes:
▪ File Management begins at 10 a.m. March 30, $30.
The LFUCG and the Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org.
▪ Kentucky PTAC 101, 10 a.m. to noon, March 28, 200 East Main Street, Room B109. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ Kentucky MWBE Certification Program, 10 a.m. to noon, April 6, 200 East Main Street, Room B109. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ How to Do Business with the Local Government and Quasi–Government Organizations, 4 to 6 p.m., April 13, 1126 Russell Cave Road.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
