March 19, 2017 10:34 AM

Harbut to headline Women’s Roundtable event March 30 in Frankfort

By Dorothea Wingo

dwingo@herald-leader.com

Meetings

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. March 28 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Emotional intelligence and career success. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.

Events

Women Leading Kentucky’s next Roundtable Networking Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. March 30 at the Cooperative Extension Building on the Kentucky State University campus in Frankfort. Speaker: Cordelia Harbut, Kentucky Commission on Women. The event includes networking followed by lunch and the keynote. Tickets are $35. Exhibitor tables are also available. Registration and information at Womenleadingky.com.

Workshops and classes

The Center for Rural Development in Somerset will offer the following Business & Community Training Center classes. All of these training classes are instructor-led and held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 South U.S. 27, Somerset. The cost is $99 per class. To register, call Robyn at 606-677-6000.

▪ Apple iPad for Business Use, March 21

▪ Get Going with QuickBooks, March 27

▪ Keep Going with QuickBooks, March 30

The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.

Workshops:

▪ Android Operating System, 7 p.m. March 21

▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. March 23

▪ Unix/Linux, 7 p.m. March 23

▪ Database, 7 p.m. March 27.

▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. March 28.

Classes:

▪ File Management begins at 10 a.m. March 30, $30.

The LFUCG and the Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org.

▪ Kentucky PTAC 101, 10 a.m. to noon, March 28, 200 East Main Street, Room B109. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.

▪ Kentucky MWBE Certification Program, 10 a.m. to noon, April 6, 200 East Main Street, Room B109. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.

▪ How to Do Business with the Local Government and Quasi–Government Organizations, 4 to 6 p.m., April 13, 1126 Russell Cave Road.

