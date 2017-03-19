13 named to CancerLink board of directors

Finance
Moneywatch Advisors: Steve Byars has been named vice president of the locally owned, fee-only financial advising firm.
Triple Crown Advisors: Stephanie Lyttle has been promoted to financial adviser with the financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.
Health care
Baptist Health Medical Group Women’s Care Lexington: Dr. Ramon Thomas, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, has joined the practice, located at 1700 Nicholasville Road, Suite 704.
Law
Dickinson Wright: Kerry B. Harvey, former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, has joined the firm’s Lexington office as a member. He joins the firm’s Government Investigations and SEC Enforcement practice.
Organizations
Kentucky CancerLink: The following have been named officers and members of the board of directors: Missy Jolliff, Toyota Tsusho America, president; Lois Davis, registered nurse, secretary; Sneha S. Kalyan, Blue Grass Airport, treasurer; Charity Barnes, Toyota Tsusho America; Doris Rosenbaum, certified health education specialist; Elesha Burkhart, Arthur Murray; Bryan Willett, Lexmark International; Peggy Wheeler, Baptist Health; Cindy Geveden Praska, interior design consultant; Peggy Lacy Moore, former executive director Kentucky Board of Respiratory Care; Roanya Rice, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department; Peggy Henderson, principal, Edythe J. Hayes Middle School; Jacky Samaan-Space, INSYS Therapeutics.
Other
SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate: Nathan Dilly has joined the firm as an associate adviser. The Lexington native specializes in retail sales and leasing, landlord representation, tenant representation, investments properties and 1031 Exchange transactions.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
