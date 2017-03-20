The Latest: Trump takes shot at quarterback Kaepernick

1:23 Trump protesters and supporters explain themselves outside Louisville rally Pause

7:26 What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

0:36 Dominique Hawkins on his strategy defending the final play

2:04 Revelers encouraged to party smart should UK win Friday

1:09 Carson Williams says NKU matured

1:59 De'Aaron Fox: It's great to advance but we can play better

1:02 De'Aaron Fox says Malik Monk is a volcano