February home sales steady, but not robust as recovery continues

Fayette County home sales stayed strong during February — stronger than in previous Februaries, but below the high numbers recorded during March-September of 2016.
The information comes from numbers from the office of Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.
Residential sales in February were 383, including 306 single-family sales and 65 condo and townhouse sales. The other 12 sales were duplexes.
The highest number for 2016 home sales came during June, when 802 homes were sold, although the market stayed strong through December, with 549 homes sold during that month.
Experts surveyed on Zillow.com said that the winter months in states with temperate climates are slower than spring and summer months.
The average price was $157,000, down from $165,000 in January, and far off 2016’s high mark of $180,800 in November.
Foreclosures continued to decline, with 17 in February, down from 36 in February, 2016 and 46 in August, 2016, the peak for that year.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
