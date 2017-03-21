Family of woman killed in tractor-trailer crash to get $5M

The family of a woman killed when a tractor-trailer crashed into her car will receive more than $5 million from the company that employed the truck driver, who authorities have said was under the influence of drugs.
NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2o0h2hY) says the agreement was reached through mediation.
The trucking firm, whose name was not disclosed as part of the agreement, will pay Heidi Bennett's family $5,040,910. The 50-year-old Freehold woman was stopped at a red light on Route 9 in Old Bridge when her car was rear-ended in March 2014.
The 52-year-old truck driver, Stephen Seidl, of Robbinsville, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in 2015. He was not injured in the crash.
