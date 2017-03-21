Business

March 21, 2017 10:47 AM

Family of woman killed in tractor-trailer crash to get $5M

The Associated Press
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.

The family of a woman killed when a tractor-trailer crashed into her car will receive more than $5 million from the company that employed the truck driver, who authorities have said was under the influence of drugs.

NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2o0h2hY) says the agreement was reached through mediation.

The trucking firm, whose name was not disclosed as part of the agreement, will pay Heidi Bennett's family $5,040,910. The 50-year-old Freehold woman was stopped at a red light on Route 9 in Old Bridge when her car was rear-ended in March 2014.

The 52-year-old truck driver, Stephen Seidl, of Robbinsville, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in 2015. He was not injured in the crash.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soccer Center closing doors

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos